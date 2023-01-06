Afghanistan says militants behind Pakistan embassy attack killed

The Taliban government in Afghanistan Thursday announced its forces killed several militants, most of them foreign nationals, from a Daesh network that was behind the attack on the Pakistan embassy in Kabul last month.

On December 2, Daesh militants stormed the Pakistan Embassy in Kabul, targeting Chargé d’Affaires (CdA) to Afghanistan Ubaid-ur-Rehman Nizamani. The diplomat escaped the attack unharmed, but his bodyguard was critically wounded by the gunshots. The terrorist group had claimed responsibility for the attack, verifying their target was the Pakistani envoy. In a statement on Twitter Thursday, the Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said the Afghan security forces carried out operations in Kabul against a network of Daesh that perpetrated attacks on the Pakistani mission and a hotel where Chinese nationals were staying. China had asked its nationals to leave Afghanistan after five Chinese were injured in the attack on December 12.

According to Mujahid, Afghan forces conducted operations in Kabul and Nimroz provinces against Daesh militants involved in terrorist activities. Zabiullah added that they targeted three hideouts in the Shahadai Salehin and Qalacha districts of Kabul’s eighth district and the city of Zaranj, the centre of Nimroz province. As a result, the hideout was destroyed, eight foreign nationals of Daesh were killed, and seven were captured alive, the spokesperson said.

“Many small arms, hand grenades, mines, vests and explosives were also recovered from their possession,” he said adding, “Several suspicious people were also detained for further investigation”.