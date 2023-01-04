Zameen.com organizes ‘Highland Villas’ launch ceremony in DHA Multan

Pakistan’s largest real estate enterprise – organized a launch ceremony for a new project ‘Highland Villas’, a joint project of Zameen.com and Highland Developers at DHA Multan. The chief Guest of the ceremony was DHA Multan’s Project Director, Brig Shoeb Anwar Kayani. Zameen.com was represented by Zameen.com’s Associate Director Sales Multan Rana Farukh Nadeem whereas Highland Developers was represented by Brigadier Rizwan Ullah Saeed, Major Lutafullah Saeed, Syed Zahid and Syed Raza Hassan.

Speaking on the occasion, Project Director of DHA Multan Brig Muhammad Shoeb Anwar Kiyani stated that DHA has set new standards in the real estate industry, which have now been adopted by almost every housing society in the country. He added that DHA Multan will not benefit this city but the entire real estate market of South Punjab. While talking to the event attendees, Zameen.com’s Associate Director Sales Multan Rana Farukh Nadeem said that Multan has great real estate potential and we are committed to introduce more innovative and profitable projects in the city in the future.

Syed Raza Hasan from Highland Developers said that in association with Zameen.com, we are trying to provide villas in the most wonderful location of City of Saints and at a reasonable price. He further said that the coveted location of DHA Multan is highly attractive for the residents of South Punjab and other cities.