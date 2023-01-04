MMBL scores two awards by HR Metrics at GDEIB Awards 2023

HR Metrics has recognized Mobilink Microfinance Bank Limited (MMBL), Pakistan’s largest digital bank, for being a leader in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) in the following categories: Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) structure and implementation and work-life integration, flexibility, and benefits at the Global Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Benchmarks (GDEIB) Awards 2023. The achievement highlights the Bank’s unwavering dedication to fostering a diverse and inclusive environment for all, especially women and differently-abled individuals, under its flagship Women Inspirational Network (WIN) program.

Mobilink Microfinance Bank is part of the VEON group, a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and online services across seven countries. As part of its digital operator strategy, VEON is transforming people’s lives, creating opportunities for greater digital inclusion, and driving economic growth across countries that are home to more than 8% of the world’s population. GDEIB Awards highlight organizations that actively demonstrate inclusive behaviors in their everyday operations and have made significant contributions to improving DEI in workplaces. The awards are reviewed by D&I experts from around the world and focus on creating true inclusion by fostering a cultural shift and involving organizations and their people.

Speaking at the occasion, Chief Operating Officer MMBL, Sardar Mohammad Abubakr shared, “Inclusion – our mantra, is firmly anchored in MMBL’s business philosophy and the GDEIB Awards represent the Bank’s longstanding commitment to promoting diversity at all tiers of operations. The Bank is taking impactful measures under its flagship program, Women Inspirational Network (WIN) to encourage inclusive leadership and equal opportunities for women and differently-abled individuals nationwide, to foster financial inclusion for all.” Also expressing his thoughts on this achievement, Muhammad Haroon Khan, Acting Chief People Officer said, “The recent recognition by HR Metrics reflects our commitment to responsible growth and diversification across all levels. At MMBL, we not only address the major challenges that hinder the nation’s ability to achieve inclusive growth but are constantly empowering the people at the heart of this organization- our customers and employees. We strongly believe that diversity and inclusion are key levers for MMBL’s operational growth and facilitate the Bank to offer better solutions for all.” Through WIN and the Humqadam program, MMBL has gone above and beyond to nurture talent by empowering women and differently-abled individuals to overcome barriers that restrict their access to participation.