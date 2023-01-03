Sara Ali Khan shares a goofy Instagram post

Sarah Ali Khan took to her Instagram and shared the secret to feel serene. She is reportedly vacationing in London right now and it was also speculated that she was there with Kartik Aaryan who she was seeing a year ago. However, later it was speculated that Kartik was seen having hi-tea with Prateek Kuhad’s ex-girlfriend Dr Niharika. Previously, she also shared a reel of her memorable moments from 2022. The reel opened with her dressed up in white and she looked absolutely gorgeous. The reel was shared on her Instagram account with caption, “Thank you 2022. For all the shoots, films, travels, laughs, meals, coffees, sunrises, full moons, workouts, snow, rain and swims. I hope next year keeps us as busy as honey bees.”