Sajal says ‘character assassination is worst form of sin’

Pakistan actor Sajal Aly has expressed her concern over increasing trolling and character assassination attempts in the country.

“It is very sad that our country is becoming morally debased and ugly; character assassination is the worst form of humanity and sin,” the “Sinf-e-Ahan” actor wrote on Twitter.

Celebrities often face trolling and criticism, especially in the age of social media where everyone has a platform to share their opinions. It can be difficult for celebrities to deal with negative comments and criticism, especially when it is relentless or personal in nature.

Trolling and criticism can take a toll on a celebrity’s mental health and well-being, and it can be challenging to find a balance between engaging with their fans and maintaining their own privacy and boundaries.