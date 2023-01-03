Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss passes away at 40 — Jada, Sharna and more pay tribute

The world is mourning the tragic loss of Stephen “tWitch” Boss. The beloved dancer, who also appeared as a DJ for The Ellen DeGeneres Show for eight years until the show’s end in 2022, died at the age of 40, his wife, Allison Holker confirmed on Dec. 14. In her statement, the So You Think You Can Dance alum highlighted his undeniable legacy. E! News can confirm he died by suicide.

“Stephen lit up every room he stepped into,” Holker, who celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary on Dec. 10, said. “He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father and an inspiration to his fans.”

“To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt,” the mom of Weslie, 14, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3, continued. “I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honour his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children.”

Shortly after his passing, several stars commented on their most recent Instagram post-one of Holker and Boss dancing to Christmas music-paying tribute to his memory.

“It truly doesn’t seem real,” Dancing with the Stars’ Sharna Burgess wrote. “We are sending you and your babies so much love and please let us know how we can best support you. I’m so sorry Allison.”

Olivia Munn commented, “Oh my goodness..My whole heart is with you and your family,” and Kyle Richards added, “Heartbreaking, I am so sorry for your loss. Sending love and light to your beautiful family.”

Channing Tatum: “I have no words. There aren’t any. My head or heart cannot understand this. There is just so much… i don’t know where to begin. I love you. I’ll see you again my friend. Until then.”

Jennifer Lopez: “Twitch was such a light and a beautiful soul… Shocked and deeply saddened. My heart breaks for @sir_twitch_alot, his wife and children Sending you love and strength.”

Michelle Obama: “I was heartbroken to learn about the passing of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, who I got to know over the years through my Let’s Move! initiative and visits to The Ellen Show. Stephen was an incredible force-someone who radiated kindness and positivity, and made sure that people around him could feel it, too. We felt his spirit in every dance, every DJ set, every piece of creativity that he brought to life. My heart goes out to his wife, Allison, and their three children, Weslie, Maddox and Zaia.” Katie Couric: “This is so, so sad. Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, the beloved DJ and producer on the Ellen DeGeneres Show and dancer who rose to fame on ‘So You Think You Can Dance,’ has died from suicide. He was 40 years old. He is survived by his wife Allison as well as children Zaia, 3, Maddox, 6, and Weslie, 14. Sending love to all them during this unbelievably difficult time. If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.”

Jada Pinkett Smith: “I woke up this morning to the news that tWitch is gone. My heart aches for his wife Allison and their children Weslie, Maddox and Zaia. My condolences to all his loved ones that he has left behind. We had a lot of good times on the set of Magic Mike. He was so sweet, kind and generous. So many people suffer in silence. I wish he could have known that he didn’t have to. May his beautiful, shining soul rest in the arms of the Great Supreme and may that same Higher Power heal the shattered hearts of his loved ones.”

Viola Davis: “I’m at a loss for words right now, praying for his family and loved ones.”

Billy Porter: “Remembering a life well lived. Please keep the family of Stephen “tWitch” Boss in your prayers. And please check on your friends. Even the “strong” ones, the “happy” ones. We never know what folks are going thru.”

Justin Timberlake: “It’s heartbreaking to hear that someone who brought so much joy to a room, was hurting so much behind closed doors. I’ve known Twitch for over 20 years through the dance community – he always lit everything up. You just never know what someone is really going through.”

Leah Remini: “I am heartbroken by the news of the passing of tWitch. Although we had met many times at the Ellen Show, I got to know him better this summer when I joined the judge’s table on ‘So You Think You Can Dance.’ tWitch was always so kind to me and everyone who worked so hard behind the scenes. tWitch was the guy who played and interacted with his fans in the audience during commercial breaks, and he encouraged all the contestants when the cameras weren’t rolling. He had such a passion and love for dance and guiding artists and the contestants on the show. tWitch adored his wife, Allison, and their three kids more than anything. He would talk about them all the time with such pride. He had a laugh and smile that lit up the whole room.”

Jennifer Hudson: “We need to pray ! My God ! U never know what someone is going through. This breaks my heart.”

Ciara: “I am so crushed to hear the news that you are no longer with us. I’ve always known you as joy, laughter, good times, and a big smile! Heaven has gained an angel today! May you rest in paradise. Praying for your family during this difficult time.” Derek Hough: My heart is aching for @allisonholker and their beautiful family during this time. My mind is clinging to memories of the dear friend we have all lost.

When I think of twitch I think of Wisdom, Love, Light and Laughter. He brought joy to everyone he encountered and was an inspiration to all. It’s gonna take some time to fully process this. May you rest in peace my friend. We love you.”

Loni Love: “A kind soul and a sweet person.. that is how I will remember Twitch… This was his 40th birthday party .. my heart goes out to his family especially Allison and their beautiful kids.. this is devastating… I love you brother and will miss you dearly.” Valentin Chmerkovskiy: “This is not possible. I am absolutely lost for any words or comprehension. Heartbreaking.”

Kerry Washington: “The world lost a bright light today. Twitch brought joy and love to people all over the world through music and through dance. My heart is heavy today for his family and all of those who knew and loved him.”

Emmanuel Acho: “You’ll be missed by brother. You’ll be missed. Thanks for always laughing and smiling with me. Stephen “tWitch” gone way too soon. RIP tWitch.”

Alyssa Milano: “RIP TWITCH. Damn.”

Garcelle Beauvais: “This so so sad! Whenever I ran into him he was so sweet and always so bright. I was on Ellen when he cohosted, my prayers to his family and his children.”

DJ Pauly D: “Damn this is sad news. Sending prayers to Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’s family and friends. RIP TWITCH.”

Yvette Nicole Brown: “What is going on?! This news has broken my heart. I’ve loved him since #SYTYCD. He was always so joyful & full of life. Always. Oh, tWitch! If you are feeling despair PLEASE call 988. #PleaseStay.”

Cole Alexander Mills: “The dance community is hurting today. RIP Twitch.”

Andy Lassner: “Rest, my friend.”

Cat Cora: “Allison I are here for you for anything. We love you, the kids. Stephen my God I love you. Can’t stop crying for you and the kids and for Stephen. I am praying hard for understanding and for all of your pain.”

Monique Coleman: “We are all heartbroken. Sending you deepest condolences and SO much love Allison.”

Tamar Braxton: “Sisssssssster my heart is broken. I’m sooooo sorry.”

Larsa Pippen: “Praying for your family.”

Lauren Gottlieb: “Heart shattering!!!! Allison my heart is with you!!!!!”

Alex Wong: “My heart is broken.”

Rudy Abreu: “My heart is broken right now finding out this news… I am so sorry and I love you.”