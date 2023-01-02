Clean energy reaches 14% of Dubai’s power production capacity

The production capacity of clean energy in Dubai has reached 2,027 megawatts (MW) using photovoltaic solar power (PV) and concentrated solar power (CSP). This is about 14 per cent of Dubai’s total power production capacity of 14,517MW, says an official announcement.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa), has announced that the authority achieved this remarkable milestone by diversifying energy sources and increasing the share of renewable and clean energy in Dubai’s energy mix.

He made the announcement during his visit to the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, which Dewa is implementing. This is the largest single-site solar park in the world using the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model. It will have a production capacity of 5,000MW by 2030, using photovoltaic solar panels and CSP technologies.

Al Tayer inspected work progress in the fourth phase of the park, where 417MW have been connected to Dewa’s grid. This includes 217MW from photovoltaic solar panels, and 200MW from CSP using parabolic basins. The 4th phase of the solar park is 92 per cent complete. Al Tayer met Dewa’s Emirati employees who are trained on clean energy projects of the fourth phase of the solar park. This phase is being implemented by Noor Energy 1. Dewa owns 51 per cent of the company while ACWA Power holds 25 per cent, and the Silk Road Fund owns the remaining 24 per cent.

Al Tayer also inspected the fifth phase of the solar park where Dewa has connected 600MW to its grid. The fifth phase has a total capacity of 900MW and investments of Dh2.058 billion. The 300MW third project of the fifth phase is 52.9 per cent complete and will be commissioned in 2023. The project uses the latest solar photovoltaic bifacial technologies with Single Axis Tracking to increase energy production. It will provide clean energy for more than 270,000 residences in Dubai and reduce 1.18 million tonnes of carbon emissions annually.

“We work in line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to promote sustainability and the transition towards a sustainable green economy,” Al Tayer said. “We achieve this by diversifying energy sources and increasing the share of renewable and clean energy in Dubai’s energy mix. This achieves the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100 per cent of Dubai’s total power production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050,” he said.

Al Tayer said the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park is the most important clean energy project implemented by Dewa to achieve this goal and consolidate Dubai’s position as a smart and sustainable city as well as a preferred destination for living, working, investing, and visiting. “Since its launch, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park has received considerable interest from global developers, which reflects the confidence of investors from around the world in Dewa’s major projects in collaboration with the private sector using the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model. Through this model, Dewa has attracted around Dh40 billion of investments and received the lowest global solar energy prices (levelised costs) five consecutive times, making Dubai a global benchmark for solar energy prices,” he added.

The fourth phase of the solar park, with a capacity of 950 MW and investments amounting to Dh15.78 billion according to the IPP model, is the largest single-site solar CSP plant in the world. It combines CSP and solar photovoltaic technologies. This phase uses three hybrid technologies: 600MW from a parabolic basin complex (three units of 200MW each), 100MW from the world’s tallest solar power tower at 262.44 metres (based on Molten Salt technology), and 250MW from photovoltaic solar panels.

On its completion, the project will have the largest thermal storage capacity in the world of 15 hours, allowing for energy availability around the clock. The fourth phase will provide clean energy for around 320,000 residences and reduce 1.6 million tonnes of carbon emissions yearly.