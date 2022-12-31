National consensus indispensable

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir has stressed the need for a national consensus to steer the country out of the current economic and security challenges.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the Commissioning Parade of 118th Midshipmen and 26th Short Service Commission held at the Pakistan Naval Academy, in Karachi, on Saturday. Earlier upon arrival at the academy, the COAS was received by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi. “Pakistan is passing through one of her most critical junctures and this requires development of national consensus by all stakeholders to sail through the confronted challenges of economy and terrorism,” Gen Asim Munir was quoted as saying at the parade by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The COAS congratulated the commissioning term for successful completion of training and becoming guardians of maritime frontiers of Pakistan. “Maritime domain is continuously shifting, mainly due to technological advancement, wherein only those navies would prevail and prove effective that would align with professionalism and modern trends of warfare,” he further said.

The army chief appreciated Pakistan Naval Academy for imparting quality education not only to Pakistani cadets but also to cadets from friendly countries. He advised the young officers as future leaders to lead by their conduct, character, professional acumen, and foresight.

Later, the chief guest gave away awards to the cadets with outstanding performances. The prestigious Quaid-i-Azam Gold Medal was awarded to Lt Kashif Abdul Quyyom PN for his overall best performance. Midshipman Naufil Malik was awarded the coveted Sword of Honour for his overall best performance. Army chief Gen Munir also visited Malir Garrison where he laid a floral wreath at the martyrs’ monument. He also addressed the officers of Karachi Corps, Rangers and other CAFs at Malir Garrison. The COAS underscored the need for focus on profession and demands of modern warfare and directed information operations. Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by Lieutenant General Babar Iftikhar, Commander Karachi Corps.