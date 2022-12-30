Meezan Blbank launches Meezan Visa Infinite Debit Card

Meezan Bank, Pakistan’s leading Islamic Bank, has launched Meezan Visa Infinite Card – the top most debit card among the cards portfolio offering one of the highest limits and greatest benefits to premium customers of the Bank. As the most celebrated card, it provides a wide range of features & discounts both locally and internationally. The new card complements the lifestyle of elite customers by offering excellent value through exclusive travel perks including access to over 1,000 VIP Airport Lounges globally, 24-hour concierge access, and discount on car rentals in addition to various other international offers by Visa. Moreover, Visa Infinite Cardholders can also enjoy a wide range of specially crafted deals and discounts on local brands across Pakistan.

Commenting on the launch, Shariq Mubeen, Head of Alternate Distribution Channels at Meezan Bank, said, “The launch of Meezan VISA Infinite Card is aimed at providing the world-class, Shariah-compliant payment product to our most prestigious customers. With this card, we have seamlessly blended our exceptional banking services into the lifestyle needs of our elite customers. We are confident insh’Allah that our customers will enjoy the exclusive benefits of this card both locally and globally.”