Principle of Morality in Politics

Politics is a very important human activity so that societies could be built and based on rules and law. Difference of opinion is a beauty of politics and ethics from politics should be taken care of it. Politics based on ethics minimises conflict in society. Unfortunately, conflicts in our politics deepened the polarizations which harmed society. Politics without ethics is nothing more than a crime because politics is complex, it demands responsibility and commitment from the politicians and political parties. After the leakage of the audio of Imran Khan, a debate started in society that principles and ethics have ended from politics and political parties as well. It is a matter of concern for all political parties. All political parties should issue Standard Operation Procedures (SOPs) so that such acts would not be tolerated. In case of violation, action within the party should be taken.

Additionally, women who are half of the population of Pakistan, need to be protected so that they could not be exploited on the promise of party tickets. Regarding this, political parties, parliamentarians, government executives, the judiciary, the media, businesses, nongovernmental organisations, and religious and educational institutions should play their role so that perpetrators should be made accountable. Such violations go against the spirit of true democracy and people don’t trust politics and politicians as well.

Unfortunately, many of our politicians are corrupt power players. They have been observed as selfish and self-centred. They don’t do politics for the vast welfare of people. Rather, they do it for their own gains. It is only civil society and the common people who can make them accountable.

Without ethics and morality, the heads of politics are not answerable to anyone.

The formation of anti-harassment committees in all political parties should be declared mandatory for the protection of women politicians. These committees should see the matters of all kinds of harassment whether the women politicians were emotionally exploited or abused. The committees must be empowered to call even the party leader without any fear.

Politics without morality and ethics promote corruption and nepotism. Unaccountable party leaders have become dictators. No party member can differ from the party leadership. The members revolve around him so that the party leader could be amused. The party members don’t think about the masses or common people. It is a flaw of Pakistani politics. Their scandals were unearthed many times but they remained in their positions obstinately.

People don’t trust and respect politicians, which is harmful to a democratic society. Additionally, politicians use abusive language, which is again lethal for the country. Trust in and respect for politics and politicians is vital for living together in communities and societies, especially in democracies. Without ethics and morality in politics, the heads of politics are not answerable to anyone. Thus, in the absence of accountability, tendencies like fascist, populist and dictatorial attitudes develop among them.

It is very alarming that in our society that everyone has their own moral categories, and come election season both sides of the political spectrum aggressively work to persuade the middle of what is morally right. Furthermore, the private affairs of the politicians should not be discussed rather their economic values and vision, for the people should be discussed. I

It is a time to concentrate on economic morality so that the economic opportunities of downtrodden people could be raised or made. In our country, people fear losing their jobs; well-settled people are afraid of the law and order situation created in the country, while the politicians are discussing audio

leaks. Our economy is suffering, and TTP’s terrorists are attacking our country while our politicians are discussing the private affairs of Imran Khan and Ayla Malik.

Our faith in political institutions and the men and women who are serving in the country have become low because of their immoral statements about one another. There is a discussion about the ever-changing international scenario after the Russio-Ukrain war. Climate change, economic crisis, exponential increase in dollar rates, unemployment and rising prices have become major problems in Pakistan. Despite smelling and observing all problems, they have become the moral guard of one another.

The masses have alienated themselves from the self-centred, selfish, egotistical, self-serving and even evil individuals of politics of politicians. It is poisonous that power lured, and attracted persons who were not suitable for democratic politics in Pakistan. The question is there, who do people choose and what should be the mechanism? Politicians will unavoidably violate a cherished principle of value if they are not accountable. Let’s start judging politicians’ ethics by their actions more accurately and fairly.

