Kareena shares glimpse of intimate Christmas celebration with family

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram and dropped a video of her intimate Christmas celebration with her family in which her husband Saif Ali Khan can be seen playing his guitar. “Heroine” actor wrote, “The best way to Christmas… is with my love playing the guitar… And having my babies and best friends around. Love, light, and music to all…Merry Christmas everyone.” Kareena and Saif recently jetted off to an anonymous location with their kids to celebrate Christmas. In the post, Saif is dressed in white kurta-pyjamas, draping a shawl and the actor of “Jab We Met” seen in a pink night suit. Soon after she shared the video, fans were dropping comments on it. A fan commented, “Saif is a Vibe.” Saba Pataudi also took part on the comment section and wrote, “Merry Christmas bhai bhabs n bachas, Lots of light n love.”