Shaheed Benazir Bhutto: A Symbol of Peaceful Resistance

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto has the honour of being the first woman prime minister of the Islamic world and she achieved this position due to her political tact, continuous struggle and great leadership skills.

Whenever any thinker, journalist or intellectual will write about her services to the people, democracy, human rights, her homeland and the constitution of Pakistan, they will record her services in political, constitutional, defence, social and economic fields in golden letters.

The very 1st Pakistani who sacrificed his life for the people and democracy was Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. After him, his daughter Shaheed Benazir Bhutto undertook the service of the people from the platform of the Pakistan People’s Party and established new and shining examples of struggle and service for the country and people. And finally, while fighting for democracy, rights and justice for her people, she sacrificed her life in front of the people at Liaquat Bagh Rawalpindi on December 27, 2007.

If today we are alive in the era of democracy and the aspirations associated with democracy and if the houses of power are within the political reach of the elected representatives of the people, then the credit goes to Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto. Who took back the power from the torture of the absolute dictators and usurpers of the past and put it in the cradle of the people.

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto’s policy of tolerance, peace and tolerance is the soul of democracy.

The great leaders and workers of the People’s Party accomplished this feat by sacrificing their lives. Today, on the occasion of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto’s death anniversary, we are proudly saying this, saying that she defiantly fought dictators like Zia-ul-Haq and then Pervez Musharraf and restored the usurped rights of the people.

History has also seen that during times of trouble Mard e Qalandar, Ahan, Sher e Punjab and man of steel and those with such titles parted ways with the party and fled abroad or distanced themselves from the party during difficult times.

But salute to Ms Benazir Bhutto’s courage and greatness who bowed down to an oppressor and dictator and did not compromise with a dictator at the cost of democracy and people. In this struggle for democracy and people’s rights, she endured oppression, imprisonment and exile.

Remembering the sufferings of General Zia-ul-Haq’s dictatorship, she once wrote that: “The intense heat had turned my jail cell into an oven. And the skin on my hands was starting to peel off from the heat and the heat spots were visible on my face.” At night the insects, mosquitoes and during the day the flies did not allow rest. Many such times came in her life, but never for a moment did her steadfastness waver. Going through these difficulties and sufferings, she became the first woman prime minister of the Islamic world and despite the fact that both the terms of her prime ministership were incomplete due to the conspiracies of the enemies of democracy, she did many unprecedented things for the country and its people. Her achievements include the acquisition of missile technology.

The government may be of any political party but the truth is that today, we are living in the era of Bhutto’s vision and this era will live forever and will take us to the final destination of success. She took special measures for the rights of women during his tenure.

Among them, the establishment of the first women’s bank and the women’s police station, the establishment of women’s study centres in Karachi, Quetta, Lahore, and Peshawar, the establishment of a five per cent quota for women in government jobs, the lady health workers program, and the development of women. The establishment of the federal ministry for women, the establishment of lady computer centres and the issuance of loans for women are included.

Today, no intelligent person can deny the fact that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto’s policy of tolerance, peace and tolerance is the soul of democracy and if there is democracy in this country today, and the recognition of democratic values, it is because of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Shaheed. It is because of this political vision that the people accepted wholeheartedly and adopted it for the political system

Today, we once again salute Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and curse her killer. Salam Benazir. Salam Shaheed BB.

The writer tweets at @ShahzadmemonPPP.