Ishtiaq Baig sues Zohaib Hassan for defamation in UK

Mirza Ishtiaq Baig ex-husband of the late Pakistani singer Nazia Hassan has sued his former brother-in-law Zohaib Hassan in the UK for defamation due to the latter’s hateful remarks.

Speaking to a local media station, Baig said that Zohaib had made untrue accusations against him, harming both his reputation and those of his employer.

He stated that the legal proceedings had begun and expressed faith that the London court will render justice.

When music producer and Nazia’s brother Zohaib Hassan claimed that his sister was unhappy in her marriage and desired a divorce last year, Baig began a legal dispute. He also charged Baig with poisoning Nazia.

He made the accusations despite the fact that Nazia Hasan’s body contained no signs of poisoning, even though his sibling had deemed Nazia’s demise to be unnatural.

Ishtiaq Baig sent Zohaib a legal notice in August of last year that was sent “under section 8 of The Defamation Ordinance, 2002 along with all other supporting laws.” The legal notification demanded that within seven days, Zoheb apologize to Ishtiaq and pay him Rs 1 billion in damages, failing which he would be required to appear in court.

On July 28, 1995, Nazia Hassan and Ishtiaq Baig were married at the Wandsworth Registrar Office in the London Borough of Wandsworth.