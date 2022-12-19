Katie Holmes showcases daring early ’00s look at 2022 Jingle Ball

Katie Holmes is helping bring back that Y2K fashion. The actress, who rose to fame playing Joey on Dawson’s Creek in the ’90s and early ’00s, recently channelled a look reminiscent of the style from the latter era. At Z100’s 2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Dec. 9, Holmes wore a thigh-length strapless indigo silk top over baggy blue jeans with frayed hems and black sneakers. She wore her brunette hair in playful waves.

The 43-year-old, who was one of the concert’s presenters, is not the only celebrity to sport a Y2K-inspired look this year, as similar fashions-namely low-rise flare and boot cut jeans-continue to creep back onto the runways and into stores.

In August, Kendall Jenner wore a light blue denim skirt and a white tank top bearing the words, “J’adore Cowboys.” And just last week, Chrissy Teigen shared an Instagram video selfie showing herself wearing classic early ’00s hair accessories-tiny butterfly clips.

In addition to Holmes, other celebs spotted at the Jingle Ball included Jana Kramer-who rose to fame with the ’00s series One Tree Hill, as well as Brooke Shields and performers such as Demi Lovato, Lizzo and Charlie Puth.