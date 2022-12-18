Saba Faisal regrets posting videos against son, daughter-in-law

Pakistani senior actor Saba Faisal regrets posting videos against her son Salman Faisal and daughter-in-law Neha Salman.

She was invited on Nadir Ali’s podcast and she opened about the whole fiasco of alleging Neha and things after that. She regretted that she is the mother and she shouldn’t have posted video against them. It was just in the moment she felt very weak and ended up posting that video which went viral and also talked about how posting the video resulted in a lot of backlash.

She also talked about how playing negative saas (mother-in-law) on television makes people think that she is like that and in real life, the actors who play negative characters are the victims.

Saba Faisal also said the way she has brought her children up is visible that how they stand by their relationships like her son Salman has stood by his wife Neha. While she also revealed that she selected Neha and the decision was on her son’s.

She also shared in response to a question that she does not put one person as responsible for this fiasco and both Neha and Salman have equal responsibility of decisions they take. Though she has always said she has had a successful journey but this time she shared that she has only one regret in her life and it is sharing that video.