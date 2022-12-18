Uorfi Javed’s new outfit will make you think of samosa!

Uorfi Javed is bold and beautiful. But sometimes she wears outfits that just can’t be described in words! The actress often makes headlines because of her fashion choices, and this time, she has done it again. Uorfi has completely stunned her fans with her latest top that appears to be in the shape of a triangle. Fans are confused over this bizarre fashion outing.

In a video posted by Uorfi Javed on her official Instagram handle today, December 18, she is seen wearing a huge yellow triangle-shaped top. She paired it with a pair of white pants. The actress sits on a chair while posing for the camera. Uorfi tied her hair in a neat bun and did dewy makeup. She wore a pair of high heels.

As usual, Netizens trolled Uorfi Javed on her look. Some even compared it to the famous Indian snack, ‘samosa’.

Uorfi Javed gained fame after her stint on Bigg Boss OTT. Before that, Uorfi acted in several TV shows. She is known for portraying the role of Avni in Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania. She was also seen as Aarti in Meri Durga, Bella in Bepannaah and Mira in Puncch Beat Season 2 which streamed on ALT Balaji.

From 2016 to 2017, Uorfi played the role of Chhaya in Star Plus’s Chandra Nandini. In 2018, the actress played Kamini Joshi in SAB TV’s Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie. In 2020, Uorfi Javed joined Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Shivani Bhatia, and later played Tanisha Chakraborty in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Uorfi Javed is currently seen on Splitsvilla X4 as a contestant.