Maya enjoys unique winter experience in Sri Lanka

Actress Maya Ali needs no introduction in the entertainment world, over the years, she has won the hearts of her audience with her superb acting skills and now, she continues to enchant them with her social media material.

The “Khoya Khoya Chand” star is a frequent user of the social media site and has a habit of posting incredibly cool things there, which makes her followers swoon.

She recently released a still in which the stunning scenery in Nuwara Eliya, Sri Lanka, could not be ignored. It appears that she is there in this picture in a jolly mood.

The diva is seen putting on a yellowish winter outfit as she poses for the picture in her own unique way.

Maya enjoys writing very catchy captions for most of her photos. As she described a photo in an interesting way, “Tu mera koi na ho k Bhi kuch laagey..!!,”

Following the diva s Instagram post, followers immediately began to adore her and left a tonne of positive comments and emoticons in support of her. “Beautiful,” one of the followers wrote in the comments area, while another of the followers praised the diva with a variety of emojis.

Maya Ali earned over 7.3 million Instagram followers as a result of her extensive efforts in the entertainment sector and on her social media platform.