The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to table a no-confidence motion against Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi and Punjab Assembly Speaker Muhammad Sibtain Khan.

According to the sources, the members of the PML-N signed the resolution at Rana Mashood Ahmad Khan’s house. About 106 party members were present at Mashood’s residence. The party is likely to submit the motion today, added sources.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is holding a consultative meeting with party leaders at Zaman Park regarding the dissolution of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies.

Chief Minister Parvez Elahi has also reached Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence ahead of the Lahore rally.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will hold a power show at Liberty Chowk in Lahore today (Saturday), in which party chairman Imran Khan is expected to announce the date for the dissolution of the assemblies.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan will address the rally via video link.

In a tweet, Moonis also said the he met Imran and stands “firmly with him”.

Met PM @ImranKhanPTI and PTI team. He will announce his decision in a few hours. InshAllah we stand firmly with him. pic.twitter.com/4piljSmVUF — Moonis Elahi (@MoonisElahi6) December 17, 2022

According to the sources, Moonis also took Khan into confidence regarding the whole situation.

“You are authorised to make a final decision [on the dissolution of the assembly],” Moonis conveyed Parvez’s message to the PTI chairman, sources said.