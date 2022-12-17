Will announce assemblies dissolution date today: Imran: Rule of power not law

Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan has accused former army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa of controlling the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), saying he blocked the conclusion of corruption cases against “thieves” during his government’s tenure.

“The NAB would tell us that the cases were matured but they were not being allowed to conclude them,” the deposed premier said while addressing a lawyers’ convention via video link and then a meeting with columnists and analysts on Friday. “General Bajwa was not allowing them [NAB]… he was sitting behind and would decide who should be released [from NAB custody] or suppressed,” he added.

Imran Khan said the then opposition leader and incumbent prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif’s money laundering case was an “open and shut” one. “His [PM Shehbaz] case was not listed for hearing… I was prime minister but I was completely helpless.” Imran Khan said the law allowing extension in the tenure of army chief must be abolished.

He said Gen Bajwa mocked the country by giving NRO-II [to the PDM] adding the PTI would not hold talks with the looters of billions of rupees. “Negotiations could be held only on the date of fresh elections,” he added.

He said he was expecting the new army leadership to stay ‘neutral’ adding that institution could deliver only while staying in the ambit of law. “I do not hold personal grudge against anyone, instead I am concerned about people”, he added.

The former PM said law of jungle was prevailing in the country “as all the thieves have gathered and now shutting down their corruption cases”.

Imran reiterated his allegations that his government was toppled by “buying conscience” of the lawmakers.

“All segments of the society are scared and the most concerning figure is that 750,000 people have left the country as they have become hopeless and lost confidence in the system after what happened in the last seven months,” he remarked. Imran said only the rule of law can lift the country out of prevailing “quagmire” without which the country’s economy can never prosper “neither can we become an Asian tiger overnight”.

He averred that those thinking assemblies would not be dissolved must wait for his next speech today (Saturday), adding there was no rift between Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) and the PTI over the matter. Talking about the date of dissolution of assemblies, he said the assemblies would be dissolved in December, and there was no way to country’s prosperity other than fresh elections. Earlier, the PTI chief said people were fleeing the country in sheer frustration over what had happened in the past seven months. The former premier said rule of law was a topic that required discussion and attention. “It is absolutely necessary for the country to come out of this catastrophic situation,” he said. Imran Khan took a swipe at the coalition government, claiming that no precedent for the looters being installed as the nation’s rulers existed in Western democracies or that such a thing was unthinkable. He said that as soon as they assumed office, the rulers took the step to absolve themselves of corruption.

