PTI needs heavy mandate to overcome economic woes: Qureshi

Former External Affairs Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Friday the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) could steer the country out of economic woes if it was given a heavy mandate. Addressing a ceremony, he said loan helped country survive in PTI’s government, adding that the PTI served people with good intentions. The PTI leader said inflation rose during the tenure of the PDM-led government but the coalition set-up deflected blame on the PTI. He said his government gave relief to people even during hard times as the textile industry flourished. “Looms and textile industry are shutting now,” he added. He said if the government was confident of its good performance, why was it reluctant to hold fresh elections.