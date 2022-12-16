Kartik Aaryan compares himself to Shahrukh Khan; Internet reacts

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan got trolled for comparing his character in ‘Freddy’ to that of Shahrukh Khan in ‘Darr’.

Kartik Aaryan is currently basking on the success of his last release, the psychological thriller ‘Freddy’ with one-film-old Alaya F, which garnered raving reviews from critics following the OTT premiere earlier this month.

In one of his recent outings, Aaryan spoke about the success of the title and the acclaim he has received for the portrayal of Dr Freddy Ginwala. In the same outing, the actor also revealed how his performance is being compared to that of superstar Shahrukh Khan in ‘Darr’

“I had gone all out of my way to become the character down to every detail and I am so glad that they saw that and appreciated it,” Aaryan said in an interview with an Indian media outlet.

“I was surprised when I read the script and I found it a page-turner thriller and immediately said yes, especially with Shashanka sir directing the film.”

Speaking of the reviews, Aaryan went on to add, “A lot of netizens compared my performance to Shahrukh Khan’s in Darr.”

He added, “It means a lot to even have your name be used in the same sentence as the legend so this compliment is truly surreal.”

Although his acting was loved and praised by viewers, this statement by the actor did not go down well with the netizens.

A number of keyboard warriors trolled Kartik Aaryan with hilarious reactions and memes over his statement. A Twitter user wrote, “I need this kind of jhoota confidence in my life,” while another reiterated, “No doubt, Kartik was superb as Freddy… It might be his best performance but comparing it to SRK’s performance in #Darr… That’s a bit too much… SRK in Darr was something else.”

“This is his Vivek Oberoi – Heath Ledger moment,” one of the netizens joked. A few social users also questioned who these ‘netizens’ are, whereas, one reply read, “the audacity of this guy.”

About ‘Freddy’, the title is inspired by the American slasher flick ‘The Dentist’ (1996). It stars Kartik Aaryan in the titular character along with Jennifer Piccinato and Bollywood newcomer Alaya F.

Shashanka Ghosh has helmed the direction of the OTT film.