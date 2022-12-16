Ushna remembers APS martyrs

Apart from her acting career, actor Ushna Shah is constantly active in advocating social causes. On Friday, in connection with the eighth anniversary of the tragic occurrence, she paid tribute to the victims of the Army Public School (APS).

The actor used Instagram to express her feelings on the unfortunate tragedy. “Their wars have plagued our soil with the most dreadful form of radicalism and we continue to pay the heaviest price.” “Never forget, these children lost their lives because their fathers were fighting the terrorism this nation is accused us of (sic),” she added. ?Ms Shah concluded, “Rest in peace angels. Although you shouldn’t be resting at all.” The parents of the students, who were martyred in the tragic attack on the Army Public School (APS) at Peshawar in 2014, held a protest rally on Friday — the eighth anniversary of the heart-wrenching incident. “We have been waiting for justice for the past eight years. But it is unfortunate that no one has been able to do anything for us,” said one of the protesters.

Dec 16, 2014 is one of the darkest days in Pakistan’s history. Terrorists attacked the Army Public School and brutally martyred 150 people, including students, teachers and the principal of the school, Tahira Qazi.

Eight years have passed but the wounds of dear ones are still fresh. The everlasting pain in the hearts of all those who have lost their loved ones can be felt in the stories narrated as a remembrance by the mourners.

The father of Hassan Zeb says he has kept all the belongings of his son in a room. Childhood photos adorn Hassan’s room, where his uniforms, perfume and other items are also kept. But now there are only fond memories of the dear departed.

Farhat Abbas, a schoolteacher, was also martyred by the terrorists. Farhat heard gunshots and rushed to save her students but was shot at the stairs. Even today, the memory of Farhat Abbas saddens her family. The heroic example of a responsible and loving teacher that Farhat has set will always be remembered.

Another brave daughter of the nation, Beenish, was martyred while trying to save the lives of children as she stood in front of them like a shield, to not let the terrorists touch her dear pupils in the auditorium hall. Beenish was awarded Tamgha-e-Shujaat (Medal of Bravery) for creating a new story of valour in Pakistan’s history.

Five-year-old Osama Tahir Awan was also martyred and the wounds of Osama’s parents are still fresh. The items used by Osama — medals, books and cameras — are still there as prized possession for his parents.