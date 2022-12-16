APS attack renews Pakistan’s resolve against terrorism: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated in a statement commemorating the eighth anniversary of the terrorist attack on the Army Public School in Peshawar, which killed 141 people, including 132 children, that December 16 renews the spirit among all Pakistanis that they are united against terrorism. He stated that today is a message to the entire world that Pakistan has made significant sacrifices to eradicate terrorism, and that this struggle will continue till the threat is eradicated.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Prime Minister Shehbaz wrote: “Every year, 16th December reminds the entire nation of the pain and sorrow when the terrorists wrote a tale of atrocities in the APS Peshawar. Even after the passage of several years, the grief cannot be forgotten. Today is the day to pay tribute to the martyrs of the APS and share the grief of their families. The Pakistani nation will never forget the sacrifices of its martyrs.

“December 16 is the day for the whole of Pakistan to be united against terrorism. This day is a message to the whole world that Pakistan has made great sacrifices to eradicate terrorism. This struggle of ours is going on, which will continue with the same iron will and perseverance until the complete elimination of this menace.”