Pakistan’s first 5G innovation lab held at NUST

In a breakthrough development, the groundbreaking of Pakistan’s first 5G Innovation Lab was held at the National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST). This historic achievement is the result of strategic partnership between NUST and Jazz, Pakistan’s leading digital operator. The groundbreaking witnessed an overwhelming number of senior dignitaries, including Secretary IT Mr Mohsin Mushtaq; SAPM on Youth Affairs, Ms Shiza Fatima; Rector NUST, Lt Gen (Retd) Engr Javed Mahmood Bukhari; and CEO Jazz Mr Aamir Ibrahim to name a few.

By leveraging its high bandwidth, low latency, and advanced security, the 5G Innovation Lab will help researchers to work on potential use cases for 5G in the fields of Artificial Intelligence, Augmented/Virtual Reality and Cloud-edge Computing Possessing Applications in Education, Healthcare, Industry 4.0, Agriculture, Security, Disaster Management, Entertainment, etc.

Congratulating NUST and Jazz, Mr Mohsin Mushtaq, Secretary IT said, “This lab will play a pivotal role in helping us build an ecosystem to explore 5G-enabled use cases in Agritech, EdTech etc., while serving as a conduit for the interplay of technologies like Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning, Internet of Things, and Cybersecurity.” Kaan Terzio?lu, VEON Group CEO said, “While our priority is to provide 4G for all, we must also look at the future of communications where 5G will have an important role to play. Pakistan has a job to embrace – Fourth Industrial Revolution.” He thanked NUST “for hosting this technology, because this will be the beginning of Fourth Industrial Revolution.”

CEO Jazz Aamir Ibrahim said Pakistan’s first 5G Innovation Lab at NUST will help researchers, entrepreneurs, and the academic world, to better understand the opportunities, value and usefulness of 5G spearheading the implementation of use cases for co-innovation ecosystem development. NUST Pro-Rector RIC Dr Rizwan Riaz said, “Today we have taken an important step to accelerate research and innovation.” He said the 5G Innovation Lab would strengthen and foster a collaborative, and development-focused ecosystem with cutting-edge technology by bringing together visionary startups, industry leaders, technical experts, and investors for shared goals of advancement and growth.