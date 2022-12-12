Balochistan announces two-month winter vacations for schools

In response to the cold wave in the southwest, the Balochistan government on Monday announced winter breaks in educational institutions beginning on December 16.

From December 16 to February 28 of the following year, all public and private educational institutions will be closed.

The Director of Education and the Managing Director of the Balochistan Education Foundation have been instructed to ensure compliance with this order following the most recent announcement by the Secretary of the School Education Department Balochistan.

Due to the cold weather in other parts of Balochistan, including the provincial capital Quetta, the government of Balochistan announced extended holidays.

The winter break schedule for all public and private schools and colleges in the province from 20 December 2022 to 1 January 2023 was released by the Sindh government earlier this month.