Rita Ora’s risqué sheer dress and facial prosthetics at The Fashion Awards are a must-see

When it comes to fierce fashion, Rita Ora is always going to dress with a bang, bang. And we’re not exaggerating either, as the “Carry On” singer’s most recent red carpet style wasn’t basic or boring. While attending the 2022 Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Rita turned heads in a completely see-through dress.

The British star’s fiery red Nensi Dojaka design-pulled straight from the spring/summer 2023 runway-featured a ruched bikini top, adorned with two silver heart-shaped embellishments that attached to the sheer slip dress. The ornamentation was a sweet detail considering Rita recently tied the knot with Taika Waititi. She paired her wildly audacious look with a red G-string thong that also had heart-shaped hardware and matching open-toe heels. But Rita’s style moment wasn’t the only thing worth noting, as she upped the ante in the glam department with futuristic facial prosthetics.

Rita transformed her eye area, placing fish scale-like prosthetics over her bleached eyebrows. The facial enhancements, which were shaped like a half-moon, also grazed her cheekbones.

She topped off her daring makeup with cherry lips, a trend in which the lipstick has extreme opacity in the centre and is blotted out, making it translucent on the edges of the lips. If there was ever a time to push the boundaries, The Fashion Awards was the perfect place to do so. But, of course, taking style risks has become the norm for Rita, who recently sizzled in a baby blue satin halter dress by Blumarine for the British Vogue Forces for Change dinner on Dec. 4.

The Voice Australia coach took it a step further on Dec. 3, celebrating Vas J Morgan’s birthday in a sexy netted dress that featured a hood and backless design. She paired the hot number with cheek-bearing panties and nipple pasties.

And while it’s safe to assume all eyes were on Rita’s look at The Fashion Awards, she wasn’t the only celebrity to step out in style.