Julia Roberts frames George Clooney at Kennedy Centre Honours

A picture is worth a thousand words and Julia Roberts proved that saying to be true in honour of close friend George Clooney.

The Wonder actress, 55, showed just how much the Up in the Air actor, 61, means to her by covering her gown in framed photos of him for the Kennedy Centre Honours in Washington DC on Sunday. The dress was designed by Jeremy Scott for Moschino and featured snapshots of Clooney from over the years, including from his days on E.R., his 2013 W Magazine photoshoot and more.

Although, perhaps Roberts’ tribute to Clooney shouldn’t come as a huge surprise to their fans. After all, the Oscar winners have starred in several films together-including Ocean’s Eleven, Money Monster and most recently Ticket to Paradise-and are close friends.

“We became instant friends,” Roberts recalled on an October episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! about meeting Clooney while working on Ocean’s Eleven. “You know, you just meet people and sometimes you think, ‘I really don’t like that person. I have no reason to not like them. I don’t like them, and I will never change my mind.’ And then there are some people, like my GTC, who you go, ‘OK, I’m going to know this person until the end of time. This is a good one.'”

Clooney was among the honourees for the 45th annual Kennedy Centre Honours. Amy Grant, Gladys Knight, Tania León and U2’s Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr. were also recognised for their lifetime artistic achievements. After a reception at the White House, the honourees were celebrated at a televised event at the Kennedy Centre Opera House, which will air December 28 on CBS.