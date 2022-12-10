Preparations to welcome Nawaz Sharif launched

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said preparations for a historic welcome to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif are in full swing. “We have kicked off work on arrangements. Workers from every union council will come to greet the party president holding banners with Nawaz Sharif’s name inscribed on them,” the minister said speaking to the media Friday. “Nawaz Sharif’s welcome will decide [who will win] the general election.” The PML-N senior leader and Economic Affairs Minister Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Tuesday claimed the elder Sharif is coming in January next year. Three-time former prime minister Nawaz Sharif left for London in November 2019 following his illness. He has been living in the UK capital city in self-exile. Nawaz will allocate tickets to the candidates for the next general elections, Ayaz Sadiq said, adding that the polls would be held in 2023.

Sanaullah said UK’s Daily Mail finally admitted its smear campaign against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was an error, however, in this entire matter, it was yet to be found out as to who conned the British publication into making this ‘mistake’. Earlier on Thursday PM Shehbaz received a much-awaited apology for each and every allegation of corruption published by the owners of Mail newspapers in an article by reporter David Rose. The publication also removed all the material related to this issue as soon as the decision was announced. Rose had accused the premier and his son-in-law Imran Ali Yousaf of stealing British taxpayers’ money.

“These fraudsters [PTI] called the Mail correspondent and tricked him,” Sanaullah said talking to journalists. He said Daily Mail’s news report was not only against the Sharif family but also detrimental to the country.