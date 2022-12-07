Gujranwala to be linked with Lahore-Sialkot Motorway: Punjab CM

The delegation of the Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry met with Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and former federal minister Moonis Elahi today at the Chief Minister’s Office. Hussain Elahi MNA was also present.

The CM announced the linking of the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway and said that the residents of Gujranwala will get immense convenience by having a communication link with Lahore-Sialkot Motorway. It will be easy for the industrialists to take their products to other cities; he added and announced that other cities would also be linked with this motorway. He noted that Lahore-Sialkot Motorway was planned in the previous tenure but unfortunately, the PML-N-led government changed the plan, which increased the cost, and many cities could not be linked to the motorway. Gujranwala is my own city, and I would visit it soon, he said. The problems of the citizens of Gujranwala will be solved on a priority basis. The government will also review the establishment of a new industrial estate for the industrialists of Gujranwala, he added.

The delegation offered a partnership with the Punjab government for the project and said that they are ready for financial support. Ch Parvez Elahi’s works speak as he has won the hearts of the people by setting up an exemplary institution like rescue 1122. We are grateful to Chaudhry Parvez Elahi for the announcement of linking Gujranwala with the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway.

The delegation included Ali Ashraf, Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Faisal Ayub, former president Umar Ashraf Mughal, former president Malik Zaheerul Haq, Sheikh Irfan Sohail, Anwar Aslam and others. MPAs Kh Dawood Soleimani and Umar Farooq were also present.

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi chaired a meeting at his office about the Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA).

The CM directed to provide drones to WCLA for monitoring historic buildings, and places and to address the issue of encroachments in congested areas. This would also help to save historic buildings and places from encroachments, he added.

A report was presented on the restoration of the residence of the architect of Lahore Sir Ganga Ram at Taxali Gate. The CM said that a museum and a Ganga Ram gallery will be established along with shops in Sheikhupuran Bazar in Taxala Gate. The government will resume the restoration work from where it left off in the previous period, the CM said. Sir Ganga Ram is the architect of modern Lahore, and his services cannot be forgotten; he added and vowed to restore the historic beauty of the cultural capital of Pakistan to develop it as a modern tourist hub.

DG WCLA Kamran Lashari briefed the participants that the cultural image of Pakistan has been improved by the restoration of Lahore’s historic Delhi Gate and royal passageway. 700 houses and 509 shops have also been restored in the walled city where infrastructural services, rehabilitation of streets, water supply system and underground wiring works have been completed successfully. Meanwhile, “Vekh Lahore, Roshan Galiyan, Yatra and Sufi Night” programs are largely attended by fans and tourists. The historic status of the rear side of the Badshahi Mosque will be restored by relocating the rim market. The world’s largest pitch wall has been designed on the Shahi Fort and the renovation of Gali Sajan Singh is promoting street tourism. Similarly, a walled city solid management system ensures the quality of cleanliness. Bardinanath well, royal kitchen and passageway have been fully restored. From Bhati Gate to Kurti Hajiullah Bakhsh, 1028 old shops have been restored to historical status. For the restoration of historic buildings and archaeology in Lahore, the World Bank, ADF and other institutions are cooperating fully.

Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, secretary Auqaf and DG PHA and others attended the meeting. A differently-abled artist Umer Jaral presented a handmade poster painting to Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office.

The CM expressed his compassion and announced the exhibition of Umer Jaral’s artworks. Umer Jaral is very special to us, and his passion is admirable, he added. Society should value differently-abled persons like Umer Jaral as the Punjab government is on the path of making them a useful organ of society, he concluded. 33-year-old Umer Jaral, suffering from cerebral palsy, expressed the desire to meet CM through social media. He also presented a portrait to the chairman PTI Imran Khan.

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has paid homage to Maj Shabbir Sharif Shaheed on his 51st martyrdom anniversary and said that Maj Shabbir Sharif, the recipient of Nishan-e-Haider, is the pride of the nation. Those who sacrifice their lives for the country are always alive and every soldier and officer of the armed forces of Pakistan is valuable, he added.

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has expressed sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of ASI Asim and Constable Shahid in Manga Mandi and sought a report from IG police. He directed that the accused persons be arrested as soon as possible adding that the police officials have sacrificed their lives to protect the life and property of the people.

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has sought a report from IGP about the murder of a domestic worker after torture in Faisalabad. The accused persons have been arrested by the Faisalabad police. He said that such an incident is intolerable, and the accused deserved severe punishment according to the law. Justice will be ensured for the bereaved family and the accused will not escape punishment, he added.

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has sought a report from IGP about the murder of a 3-year-old child after raping in Kamoki. The police have registered a case and arrested the accused. Strict action should be taken against the accused and justice be ensured. The progress of the case should be informed regularly; he said and maintained that the accused deserves severe punishment under the law.

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has imposed an environmental emergency in Lahore and other cities to reduce smog and smog has been declared a calamity. There is a ban on burning crop residues across Punjab. The CM ordered to ensure effective implementation of the plan designed to reduce smog and said that action should be taken to control the factors that cause smog. EPD, transport, industries departments and administrative officers should go to the field as any failure to implement the ongoing SOPs to reduce smog will not be tolerated, he added. He said that indiscriminate action should be taken against those who set fire to crop residues. Legal action should also be continued against smog-emitting vehicles, he added. He said that the anti-smog squad should regularly check smog-emitting vehicles in the city. Anti-smog squad should ensure checking of vehicles at the entrances of Lahore city. Farmers will be provided with a modern harvester “Hepper Seed” to destroy crop residues. Transfer of all brick kilns to zigzag technology should also be ensured, he further said.

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of former federal minister Sahibzada Nazir Sultan. The CM extended his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and paid tribute to the political and social services of the deceased. Late Sahibzada Nazir Sultan left a deep impact on the political history of Jhang, he added.