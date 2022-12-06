Is Sarah Khan’s latest bridal photoshoot worth gold?

With the capacity to leave her admirers in awe whether it be through her acting or other things like photoshoots, it would be difficult to compete with noted actress Sarah Khan in the world of showbiz.

The “Raqs-e-Bismil” star, an avid user of social media, is currently wowing her followers with a stunning bridal photographs. The diva can be seen in the photographs sporting a magnificent pinkish bridal gown with embroidered details. To complete her look, she is also wearing beautiful jewellery and lovely makeup, which all contribute to her stunning appearance. The starlet wrote a lengthy description for the caption, “All the brides to be who want soft dewy and natural makeup for their big days. Loved my makeup!”

Seeing their favourite celebrity stunning photoshoot, fans started to record their feedback by posting plenty of feedbacks and variety of emoticons. In the comments section, one of the followers penned, “What a beautiful woman”, another of the users wrote, “Nice”, and another of the internet surfers said, “Totally looked change”. Another of her fans noted Sarah’s makeup and wrote, “Very fabulous makeup”. While, other internet users used different kinds of emoticons to heaps praise on the “Hum Tum” star.