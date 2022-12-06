Punjab CM gets briefing on children welfare programmes

The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Chairperson Sarah Ahmad called on Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at his office on Monday and presented the Global Collaborative Award to the CM, which she received in Italy.

She also briefed the CM about the role of CPWB in the welfare of the children. The CM felicitated her for receiving the award in Italy and expressed his happiness that chairperson CPWB was placed among the top ten people for the global award. The chief minister directed to make CPWB more vibrant and expressed best wishes for the chairperson and the children.

Parvaiz Elahi highlighted that helping hapless children is the best example of human empathy.

“Forcing children to beg is a social tragedy and the government would rid society of this evil,” he added, and reiterated all-out support to the CPWB. He impressed upon the citizens to avoid giving alms to child beggars as the government intends to rehabilitate them through CPWB.

Meanwhile, Pervaiz Elahi paid tributes to the volunteers on the occasion of international volunteer day, declaring that those who serve humanity are valuable and appreciable.

In his message, the CM stated that volunteers, who fulfil their religious and moral duty to assist others, are the heroes of every society. Serving people, without reward or praise, is worthy of imitation; he maintained and added that this day is an occasion to re-emphasise the passion for helping others in times of need and trial.

Individuals like Abdul Sattar Edhi and Dr Ruth Pfau have set glowing examples of volunteering around the world and I salute the socio-religious organisations that provide pro bono services during floods, earthquakes and disasters, the CM concluded.

Meanwhile, Vice-Chairperson Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission Tariq Mehmoodul Hassan said that overseas Pakistanis were being facilitated under one-window operations at the OPC Punjab.

Talking to an overseas delegation, he said that the OPC was striving to facilitate each and every overseas Pakistani under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvaiz Elahi, adding that one window was the greatest facility for the overseas communities in the OPC under which all types of support and help were available under one roof.

He said that revenue centre, National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and Lahore Development Authority (LDA) facilitation desk were being installed in connection with one-window facility. He said that now non-resident Pakistanis could get their land records immediately without any problem. In this way, overseas communities could update or renew their identification ID cards immediately from NADRA facilitation desk. The vice-chairperson told the delegation that desks of Overseas Pakistanis Commission had also been established at LDA, Anti-Corruption and other departments for the facilitation of overseas community were services and assistance were being provided all the time. He further said that with the help of information technology, all information had been provided online for Pakistanis living abroad. They could access their information from anywhere in the world at any time without any problem.