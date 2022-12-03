Had former British Prime Minister Harold Wilson known the twisty-turvy ride of Pakistani power games, he would have taken a deep breath and corrected his famous quote. Because in this part of the world, just a single day (not a week) is an unbelievably long time in politics. Now that former prime minister Imran Khan has called for a reset as he mulls upon the resignation move, Punjab, for the zillionth time, finds itself at the mercy of the movers and the shakers. Utter confusion prevails everywhere as Mr Khan’s foes, as well as friends, scamper in all directions. PML (Q) leader Moonis Elahi’s startling revelation against who had forged the iron-clad brotherhood between the two parties has raised a much larger string of discomforting questions than he may have attempted to answer. Mr Elahi made sure to talk about the high regard he had for his “kaptaan,” but the vicious trolling has still found a target on his back.

In the meantime, the other side of the table is abuzz over a determined smirk from PPP chairman Asif Ali Zardari as he spilt the beans about the tabling of no-confidence motions in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab assemblies. While lieutenants of the former prime minister in both of these hotspots have reaffirmed their allegiances, now was not the time for the party to become embroiled in policy fights, that too, in the open. Mr Khan may have changed the scenario last Sunday, but he cannot count on the element of surprise to last forever. He is about to lock horns with veteran hands, who have been training in the political grounds for decades. The new checkmate move could only work wonders if he had a united front; meandering his way to the far-off members. There’s no knowing how well his threat would translate but the shifting sands that usually pave the ground for a showdown have, definitely, been set in motion. *