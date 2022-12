Dr. Asad Majeed has been appointed as the country’s new Foreign Secretary.

On Friday, the Establishment Division announced the appointment. Asad Majeed was recently appointed as Pakistan’s ambassador to the European Union.

He also returned to Pakistan to brief the National Security Committee on the alleged US “cypher.”

Suhail Mehmood, who has retired, will be replaced by Asad Majeed. Dr. Asad Majeed is an experienced Foreign Service officer with a PhD.