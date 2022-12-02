Today gold price in Pakistan 2 november 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today on 2 December 2022 is Rs. 161,000 per tola for 24-karat of the precious metal in the local bullion. This is the Gold Price in Pakistan for 24-karat as per different sources in the local bullion market in Karachi or Multan.

It is pertinent to mention that Gold Rates are usually the same throughout the country with a difference of a few hundred rupees across cities. Furthermore, it must be noted that the Gold Price in Pakistan changes several times a day and the post is updated with the latest rates.

The Gold Price in Pakistan for 22-karat of the precious metal is Rs. 147,583 per tola as per the bullion market.

The table below shows the breakdown of the Gold Price in Pakistan today for 2 December 2022:

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today [2 December 2022]