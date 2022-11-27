Ahmad Ibrahim and Shahid Abbas shine in Royal Palm Monthly Medal Golf

LAHORE: The November 2022 Royal Palm Monthly Medal Golf Tournament was held at the enchanting par 72, 18 holes Royal Palm Golf Course here Sunday. All the spirited and proficient players of the club descended to the golf course for vibrant competitive action and though seasoned players came up with impressive scores,the champion of the day turned out to be a school boy,Ahmad Ibrahim.

In the presence of accomplished golf players,Ahmad,still in his teens, showed abundant golf playing skills and applied them with heedfulness and intensively attentive care to etch his name as a young one of talent and expertise. During the course of the 18 holes round,Ahmad birdied holes 2 and 3,7,9, managed regulation pars on eight holes and encountered bogies on hole 8,and thereafter on holes 14 to 18.His gross score of 74,two over par, enabled him to radiate as the November 2022 Monthly Medal winner in the handicap category 0-12 and carve out his name as a future torch bearer in upcoming golf events.Another one who won a position other than the first was Muhammad Abid, considered a splendid one of the Royal Palm Golf scene.He too put up a good fight and the effort fetched him the runner-up slot.His gross score for the day was 78.

The top performer in net category of handicap segment 0-12 was Shahid Abbas who won the first net position with a score of 72.The runner-up in this race was Abdul Islam who also compiled a score of net 72 but lost the first position to Shahid.Shahid had a better score on the back nine.

In the handicap segment 13-18,the superb one was Rana Usman.This motivated golfer put up an admirable effort and impressed with his all-round effort.He won the first gross position with a score of 82. Others who ended up happy with their performances in the handicap category 13 to 18 were Rafaqat Hussain (second gross) while Abdul Rahim Nasir was winner of first net and Bilal Abbas was awarded second net. The senior section gross winner was ShoaibBokhari and senior section net winner was Khalid Chaudhary.Thw omen’s section gross went to MinaaZainab and net to Bela Azam.At the conclusion event,Abdullah Sharif,former captain, distributed prizes to the winners and runners-up.