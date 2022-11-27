Italians inspired by Freddie Mercury in Espoo figure skating

ESPOO: Rebecca Ghilardi and Filippo Ambrosini channeled British rockers Queen as they took an early lead in pairs at the Espoo figure skating Grand Prix to keep alive their hopes of making the finals in Turin. In the short program at the sixth and last Grand Prix before the finals in their native country, the Italian pair skated to “Somebody To Love” and “Another One Bites the Dust”. Ambrosini grew a moustache for the routine. “I represent Freddie Mercury and we feel this program, this music,” he said. American pair Anastasiia Smirnova and Danylo Siianytsina, both born in Ukraine, were second followed by Russian-born duo Anastasiia Metelkina and Daniil Parkman, representing Georgia. In the men’s short program, 25th-ranked Frenchman Kevin Aymoz jumped to a surprise lead over American Ilia Malinin. Japan’s Shun Sato was third.

Aymoz, returning from an ankle injury, gave a spectacular display. In October, Malinin, landed only the second quadruple axel ever performed in competition to become Skate America’s youngest men’s champion, but on Friday the 17-year-old under-rotated on two toe-loops and stumbled on his triple Axel. In the women’s short program, Loena Hendrickx of Belgium took the lead by 1.30 points from Japan’s Mai Mihara. Another Japanese skater, Mana Kawabe, was third. Hendricks said she had struggled in the build up to the event. The evening closed with Canadians Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier, the top-ranked pair in Espoo, set their new best score as they built a huge 8.87 point lead over Americans Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker with another American pair, Christina Carreira and Anthony Ponomarenko 4.73 points further back in third.