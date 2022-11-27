Our fight is against Shehbaz and Zardari: Sh Rashid

The Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Saturday said that the masses of Rawalpindi – Sheikh Rashid’s hometown – felt proud to host Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan. Addressing the participants of the long march, Sheikh Rashid lashed out at the incumbent government over economic situation. Talking about the ouster of Imran Khan’s government, the former federal minister said that the PTI-led government was toppled by purchasing the conscience of the lawmakers. Vowing to overthrow the government through the constitutional way, Sheikh Rashid berated Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, saying that Dar is lying over LC. He added that “I was silent for the past eight months, but I want to say today that the army is mine, the judiciary is mine. I am proud of my Pakistan Army.” He added, “We don’t want to fight. We [only] want to fight Shehbaz Sharif, the robber, Asif Zardari dacoit, and Nawaz Sharif, the absconder.”