Azerbaijan says no Armenia peace talks if Macron attends

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev said Friday he would not meet the prime minister of arch-foe Armenia as planned in Brussels next month because Yerevan demanded French leader Emmanuel Macron mediate. Azerbaijan accuses France of backing Armenia in the two countries’ decades-long conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Aliyev said he would not meet Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Brussels on December 7 because the Armenian leader demanded that Macron attend the talks. Pashinyan “agreed to the meeting only on condition” that Macron take part, Aliyev told an international conference in Baku. “That means the meeting will not take place.” He accused Pashinyan of attempting to “scupper the peace talks.” Last month Macron and European Council President Charles Michel attended a meeting between Aliyev and Pashinyan in Prague.