A trip back in time on Belmond British Pullman train is just the ticket for a daycation

So money’s tight, you don’t want to go away too far or for too long, but you yearn for a little luxury. Now’s the time to think daycation – and a trip back in time on a lavish train. For the ultimate feel-good trip, the Belmond British Pullman – sister train to the Venice Simplon Orient Express – is just the ticket. Dripping in luxury and glamour, it harks back to the heyday of rail power and there are various festive itineraries that will take you through glorious swathes of the countryside. High on the list of favourites – and selling out fast – are day trips to the Christmas market in Oxford and to see a performance by the Canterbury Singers in a candlelit crypt at the city’s famous cathedral. We booked a 3½-hour round trip with afternoon tea. At Victoria Station we are greeted by liveried stewards and invited for drinks in the Belmond lounge, where harmony singing trio The Spitfire Sisters set the mood.