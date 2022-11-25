Daily Times

Friday, November 25, 2022


LinkedIn roll out new feature that let users schedule posts

Web Desk

 

The social media app for professionals, LinkedIn, will now support scheduling posts for later as part of a new feature rollout.

Social media consultant and renowned tipster, Matt Navarra, confirmed the reports after sighting the post-scheduling feature inside the Android app and on the LinkedIn website.

The schedule feature is represented with a ticking clock when drafting a post, where users can choose a specific date and half-hourly slot for their post publishing, Tech Crunch reported.

The feature received a warm welcome from LinkedIn users especially since the functionality had been available on similar third-party platforms like Buffer.

Moreover, other social networking sites like Facebook, Gmail, and Twitter had already introduced a similar feature for post scheduling much earlier, LinkedIn is just hopping on the bandwagon.

 

