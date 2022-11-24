PM PICKS LT GEN ASIM AS NEW COAS AND LT GEN SAHIR AS CJCSC: Positive start

President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday appointed General Sahir Shamshad Mirza as Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and General Syed Asim Munir as Chief of the Army Staff. Prior to their appointments in their respective positions, the president promoted both officers to the rank of General as earlier they had been serving as Lieutenant Generals.

“President Dr Arif Alvi has promoted Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza HI(M) to the rank of General with immediate effect and appointed him as Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee with effect from 27th November 2022,” a President House press release said.

“The President promoted Lieutenant General Syed Asim Munir HI(M) to the rank of General with immediate effect and appointed him as Chief of Army Staff with effect from 29th November 2022,” it said.

President Alvi made the said promotions and appointments under Article 243(4) (a)&(b) and Article 48(1) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan read with Sections 8-A and 8-D of the Pakistan Army Act 1952. In this regard, he has signed the summary received in his office earlier in the day.

Later, the newly appointed CJCSC General Sahir Shamshad Mirza and COAS General Syed Asim Munir separately called on President Arif Alvi.

The president congratulated Sahir Shamshad Mirza HI(M) on his promotion as General, and appointment as Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee.

He also congratulated Syed Asim Munir HI(M) on his promotion as General, and appointment as Chief of Army Staff.

The president expressed his best wishes for their success as CJCSC and COAS.

Earlier in the day, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, taking to Twitter, said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had sent the summary to the president for the appointments of top military brass.

“Using his constitutional powers, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has decided to appoint Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza as the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Lt Gen Syed Asim Munir as the Chief of the Army Staff,” she wrote on Twitter.

Nominated Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) Lt. Gen. Sahir Shamshad Mirza and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt. Gen. Syed Asim Munir separately called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on Thursday.

The Prime Minister congratulated Lt. Gen. Sahir Shamshad Mirza and Lt. Gen. Syed Asim Munir and expressed his good wishes for their new responsibilities.

The Prime Minister hoped that under their leadership, the armed forces will amicably deal with the challenges of national security and continue to play important role in complete elimination of the menace of terrorism from the country.

During the meeting with Lt. Gen. Syed Asim Munir, the Prime Minister congratulated him on his appointment as COAS.

He said that “Your profession capabilities, credibility and patriotism is a matter of pride. May Allah Almighty help and guide you in fulfilling this responsibility.” General Syed Asif Munir thanked the Prime Minister.

During the meeting with Lt. Gen. Sahir Shamshad Mirza, the Prime Minister felicitated him on his appointment as CJCSC and conveyed good wishes for his new responsibility.

“Your professional capabilities will benefit the armed forces and Pakistan,” he told the CJCSC-designate. General Sahir Shamshad Mirza thanked the Prime Minister.

After receiving the summary from the prime minister on Thursday, the president reached Lahore in the afternoon to meet with Imran Khan at the PTI chief’s Zaman Park residence, where he is recuperating from injuries he sustained in an assassination attempt.

PTI leaders Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry were also present at Imran’s Lahore residence.

Speaking to reporters outside the Zaman Park residence after the meeting, Fawad said in a brief statement that Imran and Alvi had discussed the army chief’s appointment. He went on to say that the president would be heading back to Islamabad. “Between 6:30pm to 7pm, the Aiwan-i-Sadr will release a handout. Everything will be done in accordance with the law and the Constitution,” he said.

Earlier, PTI’s official account had quoted Imran Khan as saying “when the summary comes, I and the president of Pakistan will act according to the Constitution and laws”. His statement came a day after Imran claimed President Alvi would “definitely” consult him as soon as the summary for the appointment of next army chief reaches his office. “President Alvi will definitely consult me on the summary for the appointment of army chief and take a decision as per the law and Constitution. I am head of the party that Dr Alvi belongs to,” he remarked while speaking to journalists at his Zaman Park residence on Wednesday.

After the names were made public, PTI Senator Shibli Faraz said: “It is President Alvi’s moral obligation to consult with the party chairman and I believe he should. “This is not an obstacle. As Imran Khan said earlier, whatever happens will be within the law and Constitution.”