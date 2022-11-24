Pakistan’s Foreign Policy and Bilawal

When the 70-year-old Imran Khan targets the 33-year-old PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, it is a matter of concern for his young fans that he is criticising a leader who, as Foreign Minister, has breathed life into Pakistan’s foreign policy.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, addressing the top American minds at the US State Department or leading a meeting of world leaders at the age of 34, represented Pakistan very well. And this is the reason why Pakistan’s foreign policy has reached historic milestones in recent times, where we managed to get out of the grey list, the United Kingdom officially removed Pakistan from its list of “High-Risk Third Countries” following our early completion of FATF action plans, etc.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, in his successful visit to the United States, took world leaders into confidence about the damages caused in Pakistan due to climate change and convinced the world that Pakistan is suffering the consequences of the world’s mistakes. There, he also drew the international community’s attention to the disaster caused by floods and rains in Pakistan, which is the reason why the American president was also seen calling for help from the whole world for the flood victims of Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif’s historic meeting with the American President and his wife is also the result of the tireless efforts of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his team. Otherwise, there had been no stone left unturned in ruining the relations between America and Pakistan, despite knowing that the United States also provides parts for the most important aircraft of our Air Force, the F-16, and we cannot afford to confront the United States when our defence security highly relies on the US.

This was the successful strategy of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari due to which ambassadors from all over the world are visiting the flood victims of Pakistan and urging their countries to provide more assistance to the flood victims, and the most active in this matter is the United Nations and its sub-organizations.

Bilawal Bhutto has proved that no task is difficult if the intentions are true.

The visit of UNO Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to the flood-affected areas of Pakistan is also a reflection of the successful foreign policy of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at a time when the world is facing recession and recession and most of the countries are not fulfilling their resources. Even in such a situation, every day a ship from one or another country was reaching Pakistan with aid. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has brought a comprehensive plan and we agreed to increase cooperation with Bilawal Bhutto in all fields.

The Americans and the people of Qatar were not ready to listen to his predecessor. After Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, one more name has become a part of Pakistan’s foreign history forever and that is Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, grandson of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto. Who is raising flags of his successful diplomacy all over the world, ending Pakistan’s diplomatic isolation?

The current foreign minister is highlighting the importance of Pakistan in the world and drawing attention to Pakistan. I am sure that when any of his rivals see Bilawal Bhutto Zardari presiding over the meeting of world leaders, they wonder why did they not get this honour. Foreign policy is a skill that requires political training. With the successful strategy of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the world seems to be coming towards Pakistan and this is the dream for which the PPP leadership continued to make sacrifices.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari presiding over the meeting of world leaders is an indication that this young man will take Pakistan to the heights of development in the future because this young man also has vision, education and then his party has more than 50 years of experience in how to run the country, that is the reason why when they come to power, the exports of the country would also go up and the defence of the country would also be strengthened. It is fortunate that a dynamic foreign minister like Bilawal Bhutto, in a few months, created a position for Pakistan in the international community and proved that no task is difficult if the intentions are true. Being in the office of Pakistan’s foreign ministry, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has proved once again that Bhuttos of Sindh are movers and shakers of Pakistan’s foreign policy.

The writer tweets at @ShahzadmemonPPP.