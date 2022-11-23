Iran says 40 foreigners arrested during Amini protests

Iran has arrested 40 foreign nationals during over two months of protests sparked by the death in morality police custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, the judiciary said on Tuesday.

“Forty foreign nationals implicated in the recent riots have been arrested,” judiciary spokesman Masoud Setayeshi said in comments carried by its Mizan Online news website.

He did not elaborate on the nationalities of those detained and gave no other details.Iranian officials have repeatedly accused Western governments of stoking the protests over Amini’s death.

A number of Westerners, some of them dual nationals, were already in custody in Iran before the latest protests broke out in September.

French teachers’ union official Cecile Kohler and her partner Jacques Paris were detained in May, following teachers’ strikes earlier in the year.

Both have been charged with espionage and have been held in isolation since their arrests, French trade union sources have said. “The two French spies remain in custody and their case is in the final decision stage,” Setayeshi said on Tuesday, without elaborating.

In early October, state television broadcast what it said were “espionage confessions” by the two French detainees.

The French government condemned the airing of the alleged confessions as “shameful, revolting and unacceptable” and described the pair as “state hostages” for the first time. Five other French nationals are also in custody in Iran.

Iran’s courts have convicted nearly 2,500 people of involvement in the Amini protests, the judiciary spokesman said.

“Nationwide, preliminary verdicts have been handed down against 2,432 people so far. A further 1,118 people have been charged and are awaiting trial in the capital Tehran,” Setayeshi said.

The verdicts handed down so far are all preliminary because they are subject to appeal to the supreme court.

The revolutionary court in Tehran has already handed down six death sentences over the protests after convicting the accused of being “enemies of God” or “corrupt on Earth”, both capital offences in Iran.