Dar orders probe into COAS family’s tax record leakage

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Ishaq Dar Monday directed for immediate investigation into ‘illegal and unwarranted’ leakage of tax information of the family members of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa. The finance minister directed the Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha to personally lead the investigation of the violation of tax law and breach of FBR data, affix responsibility and submit a report within 24 hours, said a press statement issued by finance ministry. The minister took serious notice of the illegal and unwarranted leakage of tax information of the family members of COAS. This is clearly a violation of the complete confidentiality of tax information that the law provides, he said. The development comes a day after a controversial report by investigative news website FactFocus about tax information and properties of COAS Gen Bajwa’s family. The FactFocus describes itself as a “Pakistan-based digital media news organisation working on data-based investigative news stories”. The website has previously published stories on alleged misappropriation of funds by a number of politicians and other powerful sectors in Pakistan, including PTI chairman Imran Khan and former dictator General Pervez Musharraf.

