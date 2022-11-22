Trial court summons Imran Khan today

As per the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) order, a trial court in Islamabad sent a notice to PTI Chairman Imran Khan for today in the trial opened against him in the Toshakhana reference.

Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal will hear the reference filed against Imran Khan.

Earlier in the day, the ECP submitted a copy of the reference in court requesting criminal proceedings be initiated against the former premier. In the reference, District Election Commissioner Waqas Ahmed Malik said that Imran Khan had furnished the required documents of his assets and liabilities for the years 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 within the stipulated period of time. He recalled that a reference regarding the matter was sent to the ECP by the National Assembly speaker. It stated that Imran “deliberately concealed” his assets during the years 2018 and 2019 when he was the prime minister.Malik said that to verify these claims, the commission obtained Imran’s statement of assets and liabilities from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and the Toshakhana record of gift items through the Cabinet Secretariat. “From the perusal of the record, it reveals that for the year 2018-2019 the gift items were purchased on the payment of Rs 21,564,600 from the Toshakhana on the basis of assessed value. The total value of gift items was Rs 107,943,000.”

He stated that the gift items and their sale were not shown in Imran’s statement of assets and liabilities submitted to the ECP, and neither was any other explanation about the sale of the gifts was provided. Also, the district election commissioner noted, Imran had failed to add the details of the cash and bank account of the sale proceeds in the relevant Form-B sections. “The commission found that the respondent [PTI chief] had submitted false and incorrect statements and false declarations regarding his statements of assets and liabilities submitted before ECP.” He added that while deciding on Imran’s disqualification had directed criminal proceedings to be initiated against the former premier under sections 137 (submission of statement of assets and liabilities), 167 (corrupt practice), and 173 (making or publishing a false statement or declaration) of the Elections Act, 2017. Malik subsequently prayed that a sentence of conviction should be passed against Imran and upon conviction he should be imprisoned for at least three years along with a fine.