Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are not moving in together

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad, new love birds in town, always manage to steal attention with their cute social media PDA. They have been painting the town red with their love and romance. From going on dinner dates to attending family gatherings, the duo is often seen spending time with each other. Recently, it was reported that Saba and Hrithik are set to take their relationship to the next level and move in together. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that there is no truth to it.

Apparently, the couple was supposed to move in together into an apartment in a building called Mannat in Mumbai. It was also said that Hrithik spent nearly Rs 100 crore on the two apartments, which are spread over three floors. Rubbishing the reports, a source said that they are not true and the couple is currently focusing on their careers. While clarifying the rumours, a source revealed, “There’s no truth to the stories of Hrithik & Saba moving in together. They are in a happy place now and this is definitely not on their minds. They are both currently busy focusing on their respective work commitments. While Saba is working on Rocket Boys 2 & Front Page, Hrithik is shooting for Fighter in Assam.”

Recently, Saba celebrated her birthday. To make it even more special, Hrithik planned their entire day. The actress took to Instagram and offered a glimpse of their celebration. In the video, they were seen working out, attending a dance workshop, and enjoying a date amid nature. Saba penned a long note along with the video that read, “I like my birthdays to be quiet. More often than not you’ll find me doing seemingly mundane things on the day, I don’t quite remember when I began doing this but now it seems like the norm. Don’t get me wrong, I love me a good party, so long as I can get a day to do this first. For me my birthday is a microcosm of what I would want my days on earth to be like – a good day is one in which I spend some time learning something new, in which I move my body, take time to nourish my mind, good food always features heavily on such a day and of course spend time with those I love. Thank you Ro for beautifully putting together my strange fruit of a plan. And thank you all of you who reached out with love, kind words and flowers – my house looks like a garden in spring and my heart is full.”

Saba recently wrapped the second season of Rocket Boys. Hrithik, on the other hand, is currently busy shooting for Fighter in Assam. It marks his first collaboration with Deepika Padukone.