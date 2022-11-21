Receding Third Pole & GLOF (Part II)

Hindu-Kush Himalaya (HKH) communities have historically faced natural and climate-induced disasters, and have developed a level of cultural resilience based on traditional knowledge and practices. However, in order to address the increasing trend of GLOFs, the UNDP launched the GLOF Project with a $36.9M fund from the Green Climate Fund (GCF), with the Ministry of Climate Change (MOCC) and the Governments of KP and GB as execution/implementing partners. The project comprises two phases, i.e. GLOF-I and II.GLOF-I, implemented from 2011-15, was the pilot project and targeted two districts (one each in KP and GB). Whereas, GLOF II (2017-22) is the scaling up of the interventions of GLOF-I and is being implemented in 24 GLOF vulnerable valleys in 15 districts of KP (five districts) and GB (10 districts); and reaches out to 29 million people (both target communities and downstream populations).

According to the UNDP, GLOF-I targeted the preparation of vulnerable communities for risk mitigation associated with GLOF through Early Warning Systems, Improved & Enhanced Infrastructure, and Community-based Disaster Risk Management. GLOF-II is designed to scale up and build on the steps taken and targets the following five areas: (a) Empowerment of vulnerable communities to identify and manage GLOF-related risks and climate change impact; (b) Strengthening of public services to lower the risk of GLOF based disasters; (c) Enhanced community preparedness and disaster responsiveness; (d) Development of sustainable livelihood options, and (e) Women’s participation in ensuring food security and livelihoods.

The Key Activities include: (a) the development of technical capacities of provincial line and planning departments to mainstream climate change into development plans; (b) Effective coordination of Sub-national institutions for the implementation of adaptation action plans and climate change initiatives; (C) Expanded weather surveillance and water discharge measuring networks; (d) Early warning systems for effective protection of communities from climate-induced risks; (e) Adequate long-term measures in place for vulnerable communities to address GLOF related risks; and (f) Improved financial capacity to adapt to GLOF and other climate change-induced risks.

The lack of capacity of provincial departments to mainstream climate change into development planning poses a serious question mark on future mainstreaming.

Pakistan has prioritized GLOF as a focus area in disaster management and launched a wide-ranging and community-oriented project covering the required areas of activity. The project design has been well conceived through stakeholders’ consultation and consists of pre-launch, implementation and post-completion parameters. The project design also provides requisite financial space, mainstreaming factors, inclusiveness, community participation, climate change alignment and use of local knowledge amongst other important areas.

Even though the project operationalisation was late, it is moving forward as of 2018. The mapping and studies have been completed, community awareness programs are being carried out as new vulnerable areas get identified, indigenous practices have been documented, Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) preparedness equipment has been distributed to almost all communities, Climate Change Cells are established, mass awareness campaigns are ongoing, gender mainstreaming is being done, training is ongoing, infrastructure designs are completed and construction & rehabilitation of infrastructure is ongoing.

Major Gaps: However, there are also major gaps that need to be corrected as the project moves forward. The most important factor to take note of is that the project began one year late, due to modalities at the federal level and late LOA signing between the UNDP and sub-national governments. Furthermore, project implementation continues to be a victim of late financial releases, changeovers of implementing departments and their capacity gaps. As a result, expenditure has been on the lower side i.e., GB around 50 per cent and overall, at 20 per cent of the available funding. The inability to use climate-resilient engineering designs has caused serious losses, e.g. Shisper/Hassanabad catastrophe. Finally, the lack of capacity of provincial departments to mainstream climate change into development planning poses a serious question mark on future mainstreaming.

Way Forward: While moving forward, lessons may be taken from the experiences of Eastern Himalayan countries like Nepal, which faces the highest GLOF events in the region. Nepal faces both local GLOFs as well as those originating in Tibet and China. The methods being adopted in Nepal are similar to the steps being taken in Pakistan, however with the added factor of cross-border collaboration with China. On the immediate term: The execution of the unimplemented targets of GLOF-II, with immediate effect, is necessary. Whereas, for a long-term basis, three points should be focussed on. These are (a). Sustainability and paradigm shift features are built into GLOF-II as its Activity-1. Project features are to be mainstreamed and made part of the government’s development portfolios and budgetary provisions at the national and sub-national levels. (b). Development planning and project designs are to be mainstreamed for climate change resilience through the planning & approval forums at the national and sub-national levels. (c). the existing 01% climate funds at the sub-national levels are used for GLOF mitigation purposes and Disaster risk reduction. Once the above-given steps are taken showing the governments’ commitment, then GLOF-related projects may be pitched to international climate funds for financing.

(Concluded).

The writer works at a public policy think tank and can be reached at saudzafar5@gmail.com.