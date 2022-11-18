Suniel Shetty reacts to rising deaths in gyms

Actor Suniel Shetty responds to why sudden deaths occur while working out in the gym, says it is all because of the supplements and steroids they take.

Shetty added that: “The problem lies in the supplements they take, the steroids they consume. The workout is not the problem. No, they are not stretching themselves beyond their limits. It’s heart failure and not heart attack when one indulges in supplements and steroids. ”

He went on to say: “Also, it is about eating right and getting the right amount of sleep. All these play a role. And mind you, by eating right I don’t mean dieting. By eating right I mean nutrition. The nutrition has to be correct and adequate, reported IndiaToday.”

Recently, actor Raju Shrivastava and Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi reportedly died while working out in the gym, since then there has been talks about sudden deaths in gym. Previously, Salman Khan’s 50 year-old bodyguard Sagar Pandey also died in the gym. Moreover, Puneeth Rajkumar, who was a south Indian actor passed away while working out in the gym on October 29, 2021.