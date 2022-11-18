Anya Taylor-Joy says she was bullied in school for the way she looks

Anya Taylor-Joy has revealed she was bullied in school for the way she looks. The star of The Menu and The Northman opened up about her childhood in an interview on The Drew Barrymore Show, thanking her parents for teaching her how to work through it.

“I was very, very lucky with my parents because when I was bullied for my looks my mum always said you look at the inside of somebody,” Taylor-Joy told Barrymore.

“You look at the inside of somebody you don’t look at class, you don’t look at anything like that.”

She added: “You don’t look at what they do for a job, it’s just do you like that person’s heart? And I really have to give a big shout out to my mum for that because it was really helpful.”

Anya Taylor-Joy lived in Argentina for the first six years of her life, before moving to England with her family and later relocating to New York at the age of 14.

“I didn’t really feel like I fitted in anywhere. I was too English to be Argentine, too Argentine to be English, too American to be anything,” the actor said. “The kids just didn’t understand me in any shape or form. I used to get locked in lockers.”

Discussing the preparation for the role, she said she required “emotional strength, physical strength, mental strength.”