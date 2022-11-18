Sanam Jung celebrates daughter Alaya’s birthday, pictures go viral

Pictures of actor and model Sanam Jung celebrating her daughter Alaya Jafri’s sixth birthday is going viral on the social media application Instagram.

The actor, who married to Syed Abdul Qassam Jafri in 2016, shared the birthday party pictures on the visual-sharing platform. Alaya Jafri looked adorable in the cute whereas the “Dulha Mein Le Ke Jaungi” star wore a suit on the joyous occasion.

Thousands of Instagram users liked the pictures and felicitated birthday greetings to the girl. Moreover, netizens heaped praise on her looks. It is pertinent to mention that the celebrity has a huge fan base on interactive social media platforms. She avails them to share pictures and videos of her personal and professional happenings for the fans.

On the professional front, she is one of the most talented stars in the showbiz industry. Her performance in “Dulha Mein Le Ke Jaungi” is her best.